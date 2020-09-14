ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 214.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 214.78 ($2.81).

CTEC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ConvaTec Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 167 ($2.18) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 206 ($2.69) to GBX 208 ($2.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.42) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 225.80 ($2.95). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In related news, insider Heather Mason acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,872.21).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

