Contrasting Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) & Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (NASDAQ:OIBRQ)

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial alerts:

This table compares Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial $4.55 billion 0.02 -$2.28 billion N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications $633.91 million 4.09 $54.94 million $1.10 47.32

Shenandoah Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Shenandoah Telecommunications 1 2 0 0 1.67

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.54%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Volatility & Risk

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial -91.85% -115.78% -23.73% Shenandoah Telecommunications 11.02% 14.53% 3.78%

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. It owns 208 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to affiliated and non-affiliated third party wireless service providers. This segment provides its services in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. The Cable segment offers video, broadband, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, Internet broadband, and long distance access services, as well as leases fiber optic facilities throughout portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company also maintains an interstate fiber optic network; and offers unregulated communications equipment sales and services. The company provides its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.