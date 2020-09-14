Contrasting PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Talos Energy (NASDAQ:TALO)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -47.97% -2.57% -1.28% Talos Energy 12.28% 8.15% 3.40%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PDC Energy and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 1 15 0 2.94 Talos Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00

PDC Energy currently has a consensus price target of $24.23, indicating a potential upside of 96.84%. Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $15.14, indicating a potential upside of 164.74%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Risk and Volatility

PDC Energy has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PDC Energy and Talos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.16 billion 1.06 -$56.67 million $0.83 14.83 Talos Energy $927.62 million 0.42 $58.73 million $3.56 1.61

Talos Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDC Energy. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Talos Energy beats PDC Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

