Contrasting Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) & Iamgold (NYSE:IAG)

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

This table compares Barrick Gold and Iamgold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $9.72 billion 5.44 $3.97 billion $0.51 58.33 Iamgold $1.07 billion 1.80 -$412.60 million ($0.04) -101.25

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Iamgold. Iamgold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Barrick Gold and Iamgold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 2 2 0 2.50 Iamgold 2 6 5 0 2.23

Barrick Gold presently has a consensus target price of $28.68, indicating a potential downside of 3.61%. Iamgold has a consensus target price of $5.47, indicating a potential upside of 35.02%. Given Iamgold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iamgold is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iamgold has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Iamgold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Iamgold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 39.00% 4.24% 2.83% Iamgold -32.46% 0.47% 0.30%

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Iamgold on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Côté gold project in Ontario; the Nelligan and Monster Lake projects in Quebec; the Rouyn-Yorbeau project in Quebec; the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador; and the Eastern Borosi project in Northeast Nicaragua. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.