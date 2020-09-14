Contrasting ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Boston Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTHE)

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Boston Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ANCHIANO THERAP/S and Boston Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANCHIANO THERAP/S N/A N/A -$27.12 million ($3.46) -0.29 Boston Therapeutics $20,000.00 64.46 -$3.69 million N/A N/A

Boston Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ANCHIANO THERAP/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ANCHIANO THERAP/S and Boston Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANCHIANO THERAP/S 0 3 0 0 2.00 Boston Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANCHIANO THERAP/S currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,484.32%. Given ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ANCHIANO THERAP/S is more favorable than Boston Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares ANCHIANO THERAP/S and Boston Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANCHIANO THERAP/S N/A -89.84% -52.04% Boston Therapeutics -22,271.80% N/A -586.87%

Risk and Volatility

ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Therapeutics has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANCHIANO THERAP/S beats Boston Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd. and changed its name Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd in July 2018. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile

Boston Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. Its lead pharmaceutical drug candidates include BTI-320, a non-systemic, carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based, injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications. The company also develops OxyFex, an oxygen delivery agent for ischemia and trauma for blood loss during surgery in veterinary medicine applications. In addition, it produces and sells SUGARDOWN, a non-systemic complex carbohydrate-based dietary food supplement to support healthy post-meal blood glucose. The company was formerly known as Avanyx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2010. Boston Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

