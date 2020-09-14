Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

CLR opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 3.41. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 1,425,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,043,241.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,051,443 shares of company stock worth $101,417,211. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Continental Resources by 400.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,428,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,098,000 after buying an additional 2,743,571 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 1,227,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after acquiring an additional 173,031 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

