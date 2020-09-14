Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,367,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 148.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,700,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after acquiring an additional 473,166 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,595,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,418,000 after acquiring an additional 398,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $14,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $187,735. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Shares of ED opened at $72.74 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

