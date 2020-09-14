Consensus Market Capitalization Achieves $967,145.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Consensus coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00051229 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,619.70 or 1.00009580 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000418 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00184385 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

