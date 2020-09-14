Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

CXO stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

