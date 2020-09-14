Comparing Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) & Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 4.19, suggesting that its share price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.7% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 15.60% 24.90% 17.79% Boxlight -22.74% -172.34% -24.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Boxlight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $627.70 million 1.32 $69.98 million $1.37 8.74 Boxlight $33.03 million 2.20 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -1.65

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perdoceo Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Perdoceo Education and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.47%. Boxlight has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 193.10%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Perdoceo Education.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Boxlight on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

