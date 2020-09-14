Comparing NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and Lemonade (NASDAQ:LMND)

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NI and Lemonade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Lemonade 1 4 1 0 2.00

Lemonade has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.59%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than NI.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 8.93% 8.24% 4.60% Lemonade N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NI and Lemonade’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $270.78 million 1.26 $26.40 million N/A N/A Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NI has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of NI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NI beats Lemonade on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Lemonade Company Profile

There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc.

