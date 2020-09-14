Comparing Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NASDAQ:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 226.14% 7.70% 0.82% Lamar Advertising 16.38% 23.81% 4.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Lamar Advertising’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $8.57 million 16.13 $22.26 million N/A N/A Lamar Advertising $1.75 billion 3.62 $372.11 million $5.80 10.85

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lamar Advertising 0 4 1 0 2.20

Lamar Advertising has a consensus price target of $67.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.73%. Given Lamar Advertising’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lamar Advertising pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,100 displays.

