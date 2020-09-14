Comparing ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ohio Valley Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and ConnectOne Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $59.48 million 1.78 $9.91 million N/A N/A ConnectOne Bancorp $279.52 million 2.10 $73.39 million $2.25 6.56

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ohio Valley Banc and ConnectOne Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33

ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.19%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and ConnectOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 14.84% 6.90% 0.85% ConnectOne Bancorp 20.73% 8.93% 1.04%

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats Ohio Valley Banc on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax refund loan services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. As of January 29, 2019, it operated 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and Loan Central with 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 37 ATMs, including 20 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking by phone, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture services. As of January 24, 2019, the company offered its commercial and consumer banking and lending services and products through its 29 banking offices located in New York and New Jersey. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail clients. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

