ColossusXT Price Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $43.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000696 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00015937 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,322,739,107 coins and its circulating supply is 12,281,697,280 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars.

