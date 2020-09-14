Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Noble Financial

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $240,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,336,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 240,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

