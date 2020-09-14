COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCLAY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About COCA COLA AMATI/ADR

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

