CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Shares Gap Down to $3.55

CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.44. CNFinance shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 100 shares.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNF shares. began coverage on shares of CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 449.45 and a quick ratio of 449.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $235.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.70.
CNFinance Company Profile (NYSE:CNF)
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
