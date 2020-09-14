CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Shares Gap Down to $3.55

CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.44. CNFinance shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNF shares. began coverage on shares of CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 449.45 and a quick ratio of 449.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $235.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNFinance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNFinance Company Profile (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

