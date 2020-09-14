Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Avast (LON:AVST)

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

AVST has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 540.67 ($7.06).

AVST opened at GBX 537 ($7.02) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 560.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 481.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 25.57. Avast has a twelve month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

