Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Avast (LON:AVST)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 648 ($8.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 540.67 ($7.06).

Get Avast alerts:

AVST opened at GBX 537 ($7.02) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 560.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 481.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. Avast has a 1 year low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 25.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Avast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.