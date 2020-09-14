Citadel (CTL) Price Hits $0.0015

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $16,346.02 and $7.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

