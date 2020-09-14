Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Shares Gap Down to $0.91

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $0.84. Cinedigm shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 6,565 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIDM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $101.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIDM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cinedigm by 1,421.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 455,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

