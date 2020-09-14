Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $74.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.