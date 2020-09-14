Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 517 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cerner were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,054,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 451.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,554,000 after acquiring an additional 878,160 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cerner by 13,760.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 818,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,530,000 after acquiring an additional 812,166 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cerner by 107.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,524,000 after acquiring an additional 698,933 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cerner by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $70.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

