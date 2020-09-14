Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 337 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 625.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $480,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN opened at $317.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.91. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $333.07.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays cut Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.