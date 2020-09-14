Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $753,000 Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 75.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 145.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $1,963,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Marriott International by 158.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Marriott International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $99.26 on Monday. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

