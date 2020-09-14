Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $653,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Edison International were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,629,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,256,000 after acquiring an additional 518,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,823,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,988,000 after acquiring an additional 228,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 42.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

NYSE EIX opened at $50.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

