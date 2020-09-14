Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4,016.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 232,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 227,201 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1,683.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 254,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

Equity Residential stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

