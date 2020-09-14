Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 938 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,176,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,248,000 after acquiring an additional 337,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,483,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 886,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,299,000 after acquiring an additional 59,866 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,488 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $213.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

