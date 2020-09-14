Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,109 shares of company stock worth $12,106,094. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

NYSE AME opened at $99.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $103.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

