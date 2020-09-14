Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Sells $2,644,602.00 in Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,747.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CHDN opened at $163.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.24 and its 200-day moving average is $126.38. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $183.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.25.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.