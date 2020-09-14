Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Sells $2,644,602.00 in Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,747.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CHDN opened at $163.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.24 and its 200-day moving average is $126.38. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $183.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.25.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
