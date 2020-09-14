Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASMVY stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.