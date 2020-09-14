Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG opened at $1,302.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,223.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $973.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.00, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

