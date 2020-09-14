Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INBX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INBX. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $17.10 on Monday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $26.98.
About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.