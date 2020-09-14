Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INBX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INBX. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $17.10 on Monday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 46,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.43 per share, with a total value of $896,908.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

