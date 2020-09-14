Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Argus from $190.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.74.

CRL opened at $217.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $221.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $918,315. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

