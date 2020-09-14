Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 3.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Cerner by 4.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Cerner by 5.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,446. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.48.

In other Cerner news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

