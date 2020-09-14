Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 289.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 108,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 80,284 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $107,498.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $64,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,838,816. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $264.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $298.76. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 128.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.97.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

