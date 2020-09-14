Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.76-4.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.87. Centene also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.76 to $4.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.92.

Shares of CNC opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.61. Centene has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $645,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,528 shares of company stock worth $8,822,859. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

