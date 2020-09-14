Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.76 to $4.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.88.

Shares of CNC opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87. Centene has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $676,273.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

