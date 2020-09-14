Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Down to $7.60

Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.35. Cementos Pacasmayo shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $635.80 million, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. Cementos Pacasmayo had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo ADR will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

