CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the August 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 75,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of IGR opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.