CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Chairman Sells $191,129.76 in Stock

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $191,129.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,564.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CBL opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,474,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 246,471 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 269,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 61.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 184,058 shares during the last quarter. 37.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

