Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% during the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $153.78. 39,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,826. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $155.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.