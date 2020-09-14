Carnival plc (LON:CCL) Receives GBX 1,032 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Carnival plc (LON:CCL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Carnival stock opened at GBX 1,111.50 ($14.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 964.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,121.17. Carnival has a twelve month low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,864 ($50.49).

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

