Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,839 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 190.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,789 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 45.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,704,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after purchasing an additional 740,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 66.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,855,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,114,000 after purchasing an additional 739,231 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.80. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,051 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

