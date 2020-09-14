Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 110.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 187.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 106.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD opened at $59.52 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90.

