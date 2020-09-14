Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,636 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,863,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,379,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,593,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,790,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,929 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,047,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,586,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,280,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,507 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $78.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

