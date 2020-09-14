Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,143 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 422.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 88,297 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 71,409 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 253,875 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20,491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,471 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 238,881 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 186,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

NYSE PXD opened at $92.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average of $92.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

