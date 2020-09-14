Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xylem were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $84.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

