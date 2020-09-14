Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 711,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 273,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Canarc Resource alerts:

In other Canarc Resource news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,710,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,219,481.20. Insiders have sold a total of 1,303,443 shares of company stock valued at $158,163 over the last three months.

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Canarc Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canarc Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.