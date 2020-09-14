Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,090,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,526,000 after buying an additional 190,471 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,545,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $3,549,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 396,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of CFG opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.83. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

